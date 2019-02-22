Coyotes-Canucks Sum

|Arizona
|0
|0
|2
|1—3
|Vancouver
|1
|0
|1
|0—2
First Period_1, Vancouver, Horvat 21 (Granlund, Roussel), 9:47.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_2, Arizona, Chychrun 4 (Ekman-Larsson, Galchenyuk), 10:34 (pp). 3, Arizona, Crouse 9 (Stepan, Archibald), 15:45. 4, Vancouver, Gaudette 5 (Roussel, Boeser), 16:57.
Overtime_5, Arizona, Galchenyuk 14 (Goligoski, Hinostroza), 1:54.
Shots on Goal_Arizona 11-6-20-1_38. Vancouver 17-9-5-1_32.
Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 3.
Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 16-14-5 (32 shots-30 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 22-17-7 (38-35).
A_18,568 (18,910). T_2:31.
Referees_Dean Morton, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Travis Gawryletz.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.