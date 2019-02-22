Coyotes-Canucks Sum

Arizona 0 0 2 1—3 Vancouver 1 0 1 0—2

First Period_1, Vancouver, Horvat 21 (Granlund, Roussel), 9:47.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Arizona, Chychrun 4 (Ekman-Larsson, Galchenyuk), 10:34 (pp). 3, Arizona, Crouse 9 (Stepan, Archibald), 15:45. 4, Vancouver, Gaudette 5 (Roussel, Boeser), 16:57.

Overtime_5, Arizona, Galchenyuk 14 (Goligoski, Hinostroza), 1:54.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 11-6-20-1_38. Vancouver 17-9-5-1_32.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 3.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 16-14-5 (32 shots-30 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 22-17-7 (38-35).

A_18,568 (18,910). T_2:31.

Referees_Dean Morton, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Travis Gawryletz.

