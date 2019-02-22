Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Coyotes-Canucks Sums

February 22, 2019 12:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Arizona 0 0 2 1—3
Vancouver 1 0 1 0—2

First Period_1, Vancouver, Horvat 21 (Roussel, Granlund), 9:47. Penalties_Gudbranson, VAN, (holding), 4:33; Goligoski, ARI, (delay of game), 18:59.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Cousins, ARI, (tripping), 1:11; Hjalmarsson, ARI, (tripping), 11:47.

Third Period_2, Arizona, Chychrun 4 (Galchenyuk, Ekman-Larsson), 10:34 (pp). 3, Arizona, Crouse 9 (Archibald, Stepan), 15:45. 4, Vancouver, Gaudette 5 (Boeser, Roussel), 16:57. Penalties_Pouliot, VAN, (hooking), 9:59.

Overtime_5, Arizona, Galchenyuk 14 (Goligoski, Hinostroza), 1:54. Penalties_None.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Arizona 11-6-20-1_38. Vancouver 17-9-5-1_32.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 3.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 16-14-5 (32 shots-30 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 22-17-7 (38-35).

A_18,568 (18,910). T_2:31.

Referees_Dean Morton, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Travis Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.