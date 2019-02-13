Listen Live Sports

Coyotes-Golden Knights Sums

February 13, 2019 12:45 am
 
Arizona 0 2 3—5
Vegas 0 2 0—2

First Period_None. Penalties_None.

Second Period_1, Arizona, Oesterle 6 (Chychrun, Stepan), 9:38 (pp). 2, Arizona, Galchenyuk 12 (Cousins), 14:00. 3, Vegas, Pirri 9 (Merrill, Eakin), 14:29. 4, Vegas, Schmidt 6 (Pacioretty, Stastny), 19:30. Penalties_Bunting, ARI, (interference), 2:25; Bellemare, VGK, (cross checking), 8:36; Connauton, ARI, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 16:33; McNabb, VGK, (hooking), 19:40.

Third Period_5, Arizona, Cousins 6 (Hinostroza, Panik), 9:21. 6, Arizona, Archibald 6 (Stepan, Hjalmarsson), 17:48. 7, Arizona, Panik 11 (Hinostroza, Hjalmarsson), 19:03. Penalties_Stastny, VGK, (tripping), 2:49.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 6-10-10_26. Vegas 16-18-9_43.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 3; Vegas 0 of 1.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 13-13-5 (43 shots-41 saves). Vegas, Fleury 29-17-4 (25-21).

A_18,212 (17,367). Referees_Jake Brenk, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Bevan Mills.

