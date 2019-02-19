Coyotes-Oilers Sum

Arizona 0 1 1 0—3 Edmonton 0 0 2 0—2 Arizona won shootout 2-1.

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Arizona, Archibald 8 (Stepan, Chychrun), 7:12.

Third Period_2, Edmonton, Larsson 3 (Draisaitl, Kassian), 3:27. 3, Arizona, Hinostroza 10 (Hjalmarsson, Kempe), 10:37. 4, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 19 (Nurse, Draisaitl), 19:49.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Arizona 2 (Cousins NG, Galchenyuk G, Keller NG, Hinostroza G), Edmonton 1 (Gagner NG, Draisaitl G, Nugent-Hopkins NG, Chiasson NG).

Shots on Goal_Arizona 9-16-8-2_35. Edmonton 8-7-15-7_37.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 4; Edmonton 0 of 3.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 15-14-5 (37 shots-35 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 14-14-3 (35-33).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:39.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Derek Nansen.

