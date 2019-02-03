Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Coyotes-Sharks Sums

February 3, 2019 1:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Arizona 0 1 1 0—2
San Jose 0 2 0 1—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Dillon, SJ, (slashing), 3:53; Lyubushkin, ARI, (holding), 7:30; Ekman-Larsson, ARI, (interference), 19:55.

Second Period_1, Arizona, Garland 10, 9:56. 2, San Jose, Labanc 6 (Burns, Thornton), 12:09. 3, San Jose, Pavelski 28 (Meier, Couture), 12:53. Penalties_Heed, SJ, (holding), 15:16; Braun, SJ, (holding), 18:47.

Third Period_4, Arizona, Archibald 5 (Kempe, Crouse), 7:10. Penalties_Burns, SJ, (high sticking), 1:46; San Jose bench, served by Labanc (too many men on the ice), 3:07.

Overtime_5, San Jose, Burns 10 (Hertl), 3:14. Penalties_None.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Arizona 8-14-11_33. San Jose 10-14-9-2_35.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 5; San Jose 0 of 2.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 11-11-5 (35 shots-32 saves). San Jose, Jones 24-10-4 (33-31).

A_17,227 (17,562). T_2:27.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Andrew Smith.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.