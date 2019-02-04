Listen Live Sports

Coyotes-Stars Sums

February 4, 2019 11:24 pm
 
Arizona 1 1 2—4
Dallas 0 1 4—5

First Period_1, Arizona, Ekman-Larsson 7 (Keller, Cousins), 8:39. Penalties_Galchenyuk, ARI, (high sticking), 2:12; Panik, ARI, (slashing), 7:35; Benn, DAL, (slashing), 7:35; Benn, DAL, (high sticking), 10:07.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Hintz 3 (Spezza, Heiskanen), 3:36 (pp). 3, Arizona, Connauton 1 (Archibald, Lyubushkin), 9:54. Penalties_Kempe, ARI, (delay of game), 2:02; Ritchie, DAL, served by Spezza, Major (boarding), 17:40; Ritchie, DAL, Misconduct (misconduct), 17:40.

Third Period_4, Dallas, Klingberg 7 (Benn, Seguin), 2:28 (pp). 5, Dallas, Faksa 9 (Heiskanen, Gurianov), 3:04 (pp). 6, Dallas, Janmark 5 (Comeau, Dickinson), 3:39. 7, Arizona, Hinostroza 8 (Crouse, Oesterle), 6:49. 8, Arizona, Galchenyuk 9 (Keller, Cousins), 7:50. 9, Dallas, Seguin 22 (Benn, Radulov), 12:28. Penalties_Ekman-Larsson, ARI, (hooking), 0:52; Hjalmarsson, ARI, (delay of game), 1:52; Fedun, DAL, (hooking), 4:29; Comeau, DAL, (tripping), 17:34.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 14-13-15_42. Dallas 10-9-10_29.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 5; Dallas 3 of 4.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 11-12-5 (29 shots-24 saves). Dallas, Bishop 19-12-2 (42-38).

A_17,996 (18,532). T_2:42.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Andrew Smith.

