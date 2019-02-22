Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Crawford scores 16 to lead Iona past Manhattan 66-52

February 22, 2019 9:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — E.J. Crawford posted 16 points as Iona defeated Manhattan 66-52 on Friday night.

Rickey McGill had 13 points for Iona (12-15, 10-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Ben Perez added 13 points and eight rebounds. Tajuan Agee had eight rebounds for the visiting team.

Tykei Greene had 16 points for the Jaspers (9-18, 7-8). Ebube Ebube added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Warren Williams had 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

Iona faces Canisius at home on Sunday. Manhattan takes on Fairfield on the road on Sunday.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.