Crawley scores 20 to lead Georgia Southern over UALR 81-66

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Isaiah Crawley had a season-high 20 points as Georgia Southern defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 81-66 on Thursday night.

Tookie Brown had 19 points for Georgia Southern (19-10, 11-5 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Montae Glenn added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Calvin Wishart had 11 points for the hosts.

Rayjon Tucker had 21 points for the Trojans (10-18, 5-10). Nikola Maric added 18 points and eight rebounds.

Markquis Nowell, the Trojans’ second-leading scorer coming into the matchup at 12 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5). He finished with three points.

Georgia Southern, which remains tied for second place and one game behind league-leading Texas State, takes on Arkansas State (6-9) at home on Saturday.

Arkansas-Little Rock matches up against Georgia State (11-5) on the road on Saturday.

