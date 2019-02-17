Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

CSU Fullerton beats CSU Northridge 78-71

February 17, 2019 12:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Allman Jr. had 25 points as Cal State Fullerton beat Cal State Northridge 78-71 on Saturday night.

Jackson Rowe had 15 points and seven rebounds for Cal State Fullerton (12-13, 8-3 Big West Conference). Austen Awosika added six rebounds. Khalil Ahmad had six rebounds for the road team.

Lamine Diane had 25 points and 17 rebounds for the Matadors (10-16, 4-6). Terrell Gomez added 18 points. Darius Brown II had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Titans improve to 2-0 against the Matadors on the season. Cal State Fullerton defeated Cal State Northridge 78-71 on Jan. 30. Cal State Fullerton plays UC Davis at home on Thursday. Cal State Northridge faces Long Beach State on the road on Wednesday.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
2|25 Advanced Performance Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.