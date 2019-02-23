Cubs 8, Brewers 4

|Milwaukee
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Spnnbrg lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Stk Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Zagunis rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Sladino 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|K.Brynt 3b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|K.Hiura 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Admes pr
|3
|1
|0
|0
|E.Thmes dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ja.Baez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gswisch ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Short ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ma.Pina c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dscalso 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|L.Erceg 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Evans pr
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Nat.Orf 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Cntrras dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hager ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|R.Court ph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|T.Tylor rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Addci 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Tr.Lutz rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Blguert 1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Cor.Ray cf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|T.Davis c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Grisham cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|F.Arcia c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Dubon ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Field lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Henry c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Burks lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nttnghm 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hnnmann cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|W.Wlson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrzilli cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|35
|8
|10
|6
|Milwaukee
|020
|001
|010—4
|Chicago
|202
|200
|20x—8
E_Hager (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Chicago 6. 2B_Hager (1), Taylor (1), Ray (1), Court (1). HR_Ray (1), Bryant (1). SB_Saladino (1), Orf (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Anderson
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Davies
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wahl L, 0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Petricka
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Houser
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guerra
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilkerson
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Archer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|Tseng
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Zagurski W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Wick H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carasiti
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ramirez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Baldonado H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brooks
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|De La Cruz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Wahl, Petricka.
Umpires_Home, Andrew Barrett; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:46. A_15,716
