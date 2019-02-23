Cubs 8, Brewers 4

Milwaukee Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Spnnbrg lf 3 0 0 0 Heyward rf 2 1 1 0 Stk Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 Zagunis rf 3 0 0 1 Sladino 2b 3 0 2 0 K.Brynt 3b 2 1 2 2 K.Hiura 2b 2 0 0 0 C.Admes pr 3 1 0 0 E.Thmes dh 3 0 1 0 Ja.Baez ss 2 0 0 0 Gswisch ph 1 0 0 0 Z.Short ss 1 1 0 0 Ma.Pina c 2 0 0 0 Dscalso 2b 2 0 1 1 L.Erceg 3b 1 0 0 0 P.Evans pr 2 1 2 0 Nat.Orf 3b 2 1 1 0 Cntrras dh 2 0 0 0 J.Hager ss 1 1 1 0 R.Court ph 2 0 1 1 T.Tylor rf 3 1 1 0 J.Addci 1b 3 1 1 0 Tr.Lutz rf 1 0 0 0 Blguert 1b 1 0 0 1 Cor.Ray cf 3 1 2 3 T.Davis c 2 1 1 0 Grisham cf 1 0 1 1 F.Arcia c 2 0 0 0 M.Dubon ss 3 0 0 0 J.Field lf 2 0 0 0 P.Henry c 1 0 0 0 C.Burks lf 1 0 0 0 Nttnghm 1b 3 0 1 0 Hnnmann cf 2 1 1 0 W.Wlson 1b 1 0 0 0 Mrzilli cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 35 8 10 6

Milwaukee 020 001 010—4 Chicago 202 200 20x—8

E_Hager (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Chicago 6. 2B_Hager (1), Taylor (1), Ray (1), Court (1). HR_Ray (1), Bryant (1). SB_Saladino (1), Orf (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Milwaukee Anderson 1 2 2 2 0 1 Davies 1 0 0 0 0 1 Wahl L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 1 2 Petricka 1 2 2 2 1 1 Houser 1 1 0 0 0 1 Guerra 1 1 0 0 0 0 Wilkerson 1 2 2 2 1 2 Archer 1 0 0 0 0 2 Chicago Tseng 2 4 2 2 0 0 Zagurski W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 2 1 Wick H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Carasiti 1 1 0 0 0 3 Ramirez 1 2 1 1 0 1 Baldonado H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Brooks 1 2 1 1 0 2 De La Cruz 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Wahl, Petricka.

Umpires_Home, Andrew Barrett; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:46. A_15,716

