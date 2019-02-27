Cubs 9, Rangers 5

|Chicago
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ia.Happ cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|DShelds cf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Mrzilli cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Tocci cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Da.Bote 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Ro.Odor 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|V.Mchin 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Fontana 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras c
|2
|2
|1
|2
|E.Andrs ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Higgins c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Ibnez pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Admes 1b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|N.Mzara rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Addci 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Santana rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Zagunis dh
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Cabrera 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Young ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dvidson 3b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|J.Field lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Gallo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Burks lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.White pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Evans 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|H.Pence dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gmbrone 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hnnmann rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Gzman 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Brnstin rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Wsdom pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Z.Short ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Court ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|9
|10
|9
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|Chicago
|420
|020
|001—9
|Texas
|001
|020
|002—5
E_Giambrone (1), Davidson (1). DP_Chicago 1, Texas 1. LOB_Chicago 3, Texas 3. 2B_Marzilli (1), Adames (1), Evans (1), DeShields (1), Andrus (1), Santana (1). HR_Contreras (2), Zagunis (1), Davidson (1), Guzman (1). CS_DeShields (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Hamels W, 1-0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mills
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Barnette
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Maples
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mekkes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz
|1 1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Kellogg
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|Volquez L, 0-1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Chavez
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leclerc
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|McAllister
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gomez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guerrieri
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Barnette (Davidson), Mekkes (Guzman), Volquez (Contreras).
WP_De La Cruz.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:31. A_4,782
