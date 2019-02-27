Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs 9, Rangers 5

February 27, 2019 5:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ia.Happ cf 3 0 0 0 DShelds cf 3 0 2 2
Mrzilli cf 2 0 1 0 C.Tocci cf 1 0 1 0
Da.Bote 3b 3 2 2 0 Ro.Odor 2b 2 0 0 0
V.Mchin 3b 2 0 1 1 Fontana 2b 2 0 0 0
Cntrras c 2 2 1 2 E.Andrs ss 2 0 2 0
Higgins c 2 0 0 0 A.Ibnez pr 2 0 0 0
C.Admes 1b 2 2 2 1 N.Mzara rf 2 0 0 0
J.Addci 1b 1 0 0 0 Santana rf 2 1 1 0
Zagunis dh 3 2 2 3 Cabrera 3b 2 0 1 0
J.Young ph 1 0 0 0 Dvidson 3b 1 1 1 2
J.Field lf 3 0 0 0 J.Gallo lf 1 0 0 0
C.Burks lf 1 0 0 0 E.White pr 2 0 0 0
P.Evans 2b 3 0 1 2 H.Pence dh 3 1 0 0
Gmbrone 2b 1 0 0 0 Calhoun ph 1 0 0 0
Hnnmann rf 3 0 0 0 R.Gzman 1b 1 1 1 1
Brnstin rf 1 0 0 0 P.Wsdom pr 2 1 0 0
Z.Short ss 3 0 0 0 Sanchez c 2 0 0 0
R.Court ss 1 1 0 0 Trevino c 1 0 0 0
Totals 37 9 10 9 Totals 32 5 9 5
Chicago 420 020 001—9
Texas 001 020 002—5

E_Giambrone (1), Davidson (1). DP_Chicago 1, Texas 1. LOB_Chicago 3, Texas 3. 2B_Marzilli (1), Adames (1), Evans (1), DeShields (1), Andrus (1), Santana (1). HR_Contreras (2), Zagunis (1), Davidson (1), Guzman (1). CS_DeShields (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Hamels W, 1-0 2 2 0 0 0 0
Mills 2 3 1 1 0 1
Barnette 1 1 2 2 1 1
Maples 1 0 0 0 0 2
Mekkes 1 0 0 0 0 0
De La Cruz 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 1
Kellogg 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Texas
Volquez L, 0-1 1 4 4 4 0 2
Chavez 2 3 2 2 0 0
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Leclerc 1 1 2 2 1 3
McAllister 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gomez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Guerrieri 1 1 1 0 0 0

HBP_by_Barnette (Davidson), Mekkes (Guzman), Volquez (Contreras).

WP_De La Cruz.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Gabe Morales.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

T_2:31. A_4,782

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
3|6 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium
3|7 Information Technology General Controls
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy band members greet crowd at Mardi Gras Parade

Today in History

1974: President Nixon sings with Pearl Bailey

Get our daily newsletter.