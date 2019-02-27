Cubs 9, Rangers 5

Chicago Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Ia.Happ cf 3 0 0 0 DShelds cf 3 0 2 2 Mrzilli cf 2 0 1 0 C.Tocci cf 1 0 1 0 Da.Bote 3b 3 2 2 0 Ro.Odor 2b 2 0 0 0 V.Mchin 3b 2 0 1 1 Fontana 2b 2 0 0 0 Cntrras c 2 2 1 2 E.Andrs ss 2 0 2 0 Higgins c 2 0 0 0 A.Ibnez pr 2 0 0 0 C.Admes 1b 2 2 2 1 N.Mzara rf 2 0 0 0 J.Addci 1b 1 0 0 0 Santana rf 2 1 1 0 Zagunis dh 3 2 2 3 Cabrera 3b 2 0 1 0 J.Young ph 1 0 0 0 Dvidson 3b 1 1 1 2 J.Field lf 3 0 0 0 J.Gallo lf 1 0 0 0 C.Burks lf 1 0 0 0 E.White pr 2 0 0 0 P.Evans 2b 3 0 1 2 H.Pence dh 3 1 0 0 Gmbrone 2b 1 0 0 0 Calhoun ph 1 0 0 0 Hnnmann rf 3 0 0 0 R.Gzman 1b 1 1 1 1 Brnstin rf 1 0 0 0 P.Wsdom pr 2 1 0 0 Z.Short ss 3 0 0 0 Sanchez c 2 0 0 0 R.Court ss 1 1 0 0 Trevino c 1 0 0 0 Totals 37 9 10 9 Totals 32 5 9 5

Chicago 420 020 001—9 Texas 001 020 002—5

E_Giambrone (1), Davidson (1). DP_Chicago 1, Texas 1. LOB_Chicago 3, Texas 3. 2B_Marzilli (1), Adames (1), Evans (1), DeShields (1), Andrus (1), Santana (1). HR_Contreras (2), Zagunis (1), Davidson (1), Guzman (1). CS_DeShields (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Hamels W, 1-0 2 2 0 0 0 0 Mills 2 3 1 1 0 1 Barnette 1 1 2 2 1 1 Maples 1 0 0 0 0 2 Mekkes 1 0 0 0 0 0 De La Cruz 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 1 Kellogg 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Volquez L, 0-1 1 4 4 4 0 2 Chavez 2 3 2 2 0 0 Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1 Leclerc 1 1 2 2 1 3 McAllister 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gomez 1 1 0 0 0 0 Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1 Guerrieri 1 1 1 0 0 0

HBP_by_Barnette (Davidson), Mekkes (Guzman), Volquez (Contreras).

WP_De La Cruz.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:31. A_4,782

