Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cuffee, Homesley lift Liberty past Kennesaw State 76-59

February 26, 2019 9:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Elijah Cuffee had 16 points to lead five Liberty players in double figures as the Flames defeated Kennesaw State 76-59 on Tuesday night. Caleb Homesley added 15 points for the Flames. Scottie James chipped in 13, Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz scored 12 and Lovell Cabbil had 12. Homesley also had nine rebounds for the Flames, while James posted eight rebounds.

Danny Lewis scored a season-high 27 points for the Owls (5-25, 2-13 Atlantic Sun Conference), who have now lost five games in a row.

Tyler Hooker, the Owls’ leading scorer entering the contest at 19 points per game, was held to only 8 points (4 of 16).

The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Owls on the season. Liberty defeated Kennesaw State 62-41 on Jan. 16. Liberty (24-6, 13-2) finishes out the regular season against NJIT on the road on Friday. Kennesaw State finishes out the regular season against Stetson at home on Friday.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 National Health Symposium
3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines participate in the 2019 Trials cycling competition

Today in History

1977: Dial-a-President radio program first airs

Get our daily newsletter.