Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Culver scores 19 as No. 15 Texas Tech routs Oklahoma State

February 13, 2019 11:09 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jarrett Culver scored 19 points, and No. 15 Texas Tech defeated Oklahoma State 78-50 on Wednesday night.

Matt Mooney scored 15 points and Tariq Owens added 11 for the Red Raiders (20-5, 8-4 Big 12), who have won five of six.

Cameron McGriff scored 18 points for Oklahoma State (9-15, 2-9), which has lost seven of eight. The Cowboys scored a season-low point total.

Texas Tech shot 9 for 14 from 3-point range in the first half to take a 44-23 lead at the break. Mooney made all four of his 3s and scored 12 points in the first half. McGriff had 11 points in the first half for Oklahoma State on 4-for-8 shooting, but the rest of the team scored 12 points on 5-for-19 shooting.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Texas Tech erased any doubts by holding Oklahoma State scoreless for the first six minutes of the second half.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

This game won’t affect Oklahoma State, but the Red Raiders positioned themselves to make Saturday’s game against Baylor more meaningful. Tech and Baylor are chasing Kansas State in the Big 12 title race, and they both have a chance.

BIG PICTURE

The Red Raiders were not supposed to be challenged here, and they weren’t. It’s the kind of game that causes some teams to slip, but Texas Tech dominated from the start.

Oklahoma State has been scrappy enough to stay in many of its games, even with a roster so depleted by folks leaving or being kicked off the team that the school held tryouts to fill roster spots. This time, the Cowboys simply didn’t have the manpower.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Hosts Baylor on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: At Texas on Saturday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|20 GovCon Enterprise Transformation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army air assault students practice rappelling from helicopter

Today in History

1792: George Washington signs the Postal Service Act

Get our daily newsletter.