The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Cummings scores 18 to lift Mercer over W. Carolina 74-65

February 14, 2019 10:53 pm
 
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Ross Cummings had 18 points and seven rebounds as Mercer beat Western Carolina 74-65 on Thursday night.

Victor Bafutto had 13 points for Mercer (9-16, 4-9 Southern Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak.

Kameron Gibson had 16 points for the Catamounts (6-21, 3-11), who have now lost four games in a row. Carlos Dotson added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Marcus Thomas had 11 points.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Catamounts this season. Mercer defeated Western Carolina 84-80 on Jan. 10. Mercer matches up against East Tennessee State on the road on Saturday. Western Carolina plays The Citadel at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

