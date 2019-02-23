Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Cummings scores 37 to lift Mercer over Chattanooga 74-69

February 23, 2019 6:52 pm
 
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Ross Cummings had a career-high 37 points as Mercer narrowly defeated Chattanooga 74-69 on Saturday.

Fardaws Aimaq had 11 rebounds for Mercer (11-17, 6-10 Southern Conference). Ethan Stair added seven rebounds.

Jerry Johnson Jr. had 17 points for the Mocs (12-17, 7-9). David Jean-Baptiste added 15 points.

Donovann Toatley, who was second on the Mocs in scoring coming into the matchup with 12 points per game, shot only 14 percent for the game (1 of 7).

The Bears evened the season series against the Mocs with the win. Chattanooga defeated Mercer 73-70 on Jan. 17. Mercer plays VMI on the road on Thursday. Chattanooga faces Wofford at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

