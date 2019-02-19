Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cunningham scores 21 to lift Dayton over Davidson 74-73

February 19, 2019 8:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Josh Cunningham scored 21 points, including the game-winning free throw with 2.2 seconds left, and Dayton beat Davidson 74-73 on Tuesday night, snapping the Wildcats’ 17-game home win streak.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson’s layup tied it at 73 with 11 seconds left, capping a 25-7 Davidson run, but Cunningham made 1 of 2 free throws to win it.

Cunningham shot 9 for 10 from the line.

Obi Toppin had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Dayton (17-9, 9-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jordan Davis added 15 points and Ryan Mikesell had 10.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Gudmundsson had 26 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (19-7, 10-3). Kellan Grady added 18 points and KiShawn Pritchett had 13.

Dayton takes on Saint Louis at home on Saturday. Davidson faces Rhode Island on the road on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Advanced Performance Management
2|27 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|27 Department of State
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy Blue Angels perform a Delta Roll

Today in History

1922: Supreme Court defends women’s voting rights

Get our daily newsletter.