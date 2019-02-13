Listen Live Sports

Da Silva leads Missouri State over Evansville 68-56

February 13, 2019 10:33 pm
 
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Tulio Da Silva scored 17 points as Missouri State topped Evansville 68-56 on Wednesday night. Ryan Kreklow and Jarred Dixon added 15 points each for the Bears.

Marty Hill had 15 points for the Purple Aces (10-16, 4-9 Missouri Valley Conference). K.J. Riley added 10 points.

The Bears evened the season series against the Purple Aces with the win. Evansville defeated Missouri State 70-64 on Jan. 16. Missouri State (14-12, 8-5) takes on Loyola of Chicago on the road on Sunday. Evansville plays Northern Iowa at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

