DA: SU’s Jim Boeheim at or near speed limit in fatal crash

February 26, 2019 9:39 pm
 
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick says the investigation into the fatal crash last week involving Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim is nearly complete and speed was not a factor.

Fitzpatrick told The Associated Press on Tuesday night the accident reconstruction has determined Boeheim was traveling within the speed limit or close to it when the accident occurred. Fitzpatrick says barring something extraordinary, the case will be closed.

According to police, Boeheim struck and killed 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez late last Wednesday night after swerving to avoid a disabled vehicle on a darkened highway leading out of town. Jimenez was one of four people in the car, which had skidded on a patch of ice and stopped against the guardrail in the center median perpendicular to the highway, blocking almost two lanes of traffic. Jimenez was struck by Boeheim’s SUV while trying to make his way to safety.

Boeheim has been cooperating throughout the investigation, police said.

The funeral for Jimenez is set for Thursday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

