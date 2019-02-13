Dalton carries Houston Baptist over Cent. Arkansas 75-71

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Ty Dalton had a season-high 21 points plus 10 rebounds as Houston Baptist narrowly defeated Central Arkansas 75-71 on Wednesday night.

Dalton made 9 of 12 shots.

Ian DuBose had 19 points and eight rebounds for Houston Baptist (8-14, 4-7 Southland Conference). Braxton Bonds added 11 points.

Thatch Unruh had 22 points for the Bears (10-15, 5-7), who have now lost five games in a row. Hayden Koval added 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks. Jared Chatham had 13 points and eight rebounds.

DeAndre Jones, who led the Bears in scoring coming into the contest with 13 points per game, was held to only 4 points. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4).

Houston Baptist plays Nicholls State at home on Saturday. Central Arkansas plays McNeese State on the road next Wednesday.

