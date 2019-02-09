Listen Live Sports

Darrington lifts Toledo over Bowling Green 78-71

February 9, 2019 8:37 pm
 
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Chris Darrington had 20 points as Toledo topped Bowling Green 78-71 on Saturday night.

Nate Navigato had 14 points for Toledo (20-4, 8-3 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Jaelan Sanford added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Luke Knapke had 11 points for the visiting team.

Dylan Frye had 17 points for the Falcons (16-7, 8-2). Demajeo Wiggins added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Daeqwon Plowden had 11 points.

Justin Turner, who led the Falcons in scoring heading into the contest with 19 points per game, scored only 9 points on 4-of-14 shooting.

Toledo plays Buffalo at home on Friday. Bowling Green plays Central Michigan at home on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

