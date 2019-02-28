Dartmouth looks to end streak vs Princeton

Princeton (15-8, 7-3) vs. Dartmouth (11-15, 2-8)

Edward Leede Arena, Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton looks to extend Dartmouth’s conference losing streak to five games. Dartmouth’s last Ivy League win came against the Columbia Lions 82-66 on Feb. 9. Princeton beat Columbia by 18 at home in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Chris Knight has put up 15.5 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for the Big Green. Complementing Knight is Brendan Barry, who is putting up 13.7 points per game. The Tigers have been led by Myles Stephens, who is averaging 13.1 points and 6.4 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Tigers have allowed just 64 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 75 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

MIGHTY MYLES: Stephens has connected on 25.4 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Dartmouth’s Barry has attempted 165 3-pointers and connected on 46.1 percent of them, and is 10 of 31 over the past five games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Big Green have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Dartmouth has 32 assists on 75 field goals (42.7 percent) across its past three games while Princeton has assists on 32 of 80 field goals (40 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Dartmouth has made 9.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Ivy League teams. The Big Green have made only 6.8 3-pointers per game over their four-game losing streak, however.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

