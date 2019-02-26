Darvish wild, but not worried after spring debut for Cubs

Yu Darvish walked off the mound after a bunch of walks, yet wasn’t worried. After a rocky first season for the Chicago Cubs full of injuries, he felt fine.

“No pain,” he said Tuesday. “That was a huge part.”

Darvish walked four in 1 1/3 innings against Arizona and didn’t give up a hit. It was his first time facing major league hitters since May — his last minor league rehab outing came in August and he had arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow in September.

A four-time All-Star with Texas, Darvish went 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA in eight starts last season with the Cubs, his first since signing a $126 million, six-year contract.

“This is like my first outing in my life,” Darvish said. “I haven’t thrown the last seven months. I was so excited.”

Darvish threw 36 pitches, only 17 for strikes. But he hit 96 mph with a fastball, a significant jump from his final outing in the minors last year.

“It was a great day for me,” Darvish said.

The 32-year-old Japanese ace also cracked a couple of jokes in English as he opted not to use a translator.

“Interpreters are expensive for the organization, right? That’s why,” Darvish said.

FROM AROUND THE GRAPEFRUIT AND CACTUS LEAGUES

CARDINALS 6, NATIONALS 1

Adam Wainwright pitched two hitless innings and Paul Goldschmidt doubled and scored for St. Louis. Anibal Sanchez threw two hitless innings for Washington and Michael A. Taylor had two doubles.

Cardinals right-hander Carlos Martinez had an injection to stimulate healing in his weak pitching shoulder and likely will not be in the starting rotation at the beginning of the season.

RAYS 11, ORIOLES 5

Christian Arroyo, a first-round draft pick by the San Francisco in 2013, homered for Tampa Bay during a 10-run eighth inning.

Chris Davis hit a two-run homer for Baltimore. The game was shortened to eight innings because of rain.

BRAVES 4, METS (SS) 3

Starters Sean Newcomb of Atlanta and Corey Oswalt of New York each threw two hitless innings.

Mets third baseman Todd Frazier said he has an injured left oblique muscle and will return to New York for a cortisone injection. Infielder Jed Lowrie is sidelined with pain in the back of his knee.

TWINS 6, PIRATES 5

Eddie Rosario doubled and singled for Minnesota. Tyler Duffy started and struck out three in two hitless innings.

Patrick Kivlehan homered and singled for Pittsburgh.

MARLINS 3, ASTROS 0

Dan Straily started for the Miami and fanned three in two innings. Houston starter Gerrit Cole pitched a fast first inning and Wade Miley followed with two scoreless innings.

TIGERS 14, METS (SS) 4

Pete Kozma hit a three-run homer and Gordon Beckham doubled, singled and drove in a pair of runs for Detroit. Lefty Matthew Boyd started and gave up two runs on three hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Rajai Davis doubled, homered and drove in two runs for the Mets. Zack Wheeler started and worked an inning and Jeurys Familia worked the second inning, giving up two runs on two hits.

GIANTS 4, REDS 3

Scooter Gennett doubled and singled for Cincinnati. Lefty Brandon Finnegan started and worked a clean inning.

San Francisco starter Dereck Rodriguez gave up two hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings.

WHITE SOX 9, ROYALS (SS) 7

Already pleased with his leadership in the clubhouse since acquiring him in a trade with Cleveland, the White Sox saw Yonder Alonso’s power when he hit a two-run homer and a double.

Hunter Dozier and M.J. Melendez each homered for the Royals.

PADRES 3, BREWERS 1

Highly touted Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run homer for San Diego. Chris Paddack struck out four in a two-inning start.

Zach Davies threw two hitless innings for Milwaukee and Mike Moustakas doubled.

ROYALS (SS) 8, DODGERS 2

A.J. Pollock had two hits for Los Angeles and starter Kenta Maeda struck out two of the three batters he faced.

Kansas City starter Ian Kennedy gave up one hit over two innings.

INDIANS 5, ROCKIES 3

Carlos Santana hit his first home run since being traded back to Cleveland in December. Daniel Johnson homered and tripled.

Kyle Freeland, a 17-game winner a year ago, worked two innings in the start for the Rockies, giving up a run on one hit and a walk.

RANGERS 4, MARINERS 4, 9 INNINGS

Jay Bruce had two hits and Kyle Seager doubled for Seattle. Marco Gonzales started and worked three strong innings, striking out five.

Nomar Mazara doubled and singled for Texas.

ANGELS 17, ATHLETICS 5

Mike Trout got his first hit this spring and Peter Bourjos homered and singled for Los Angeles.

Stephen Piscotty had two hits and two RBIs for Oakland. Reliever Fernando Rodney gave up four runs on four hits while getting just one out.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, CUBS 4

Wilmer Flores doubled and drove in three runs for Arizona. Starter Zack Godley was roughed up, giving up four runs on two hits and two walks while recording just two outs.

Albert Almora Jr. and Javier Baez each doubled for the Cubs.

