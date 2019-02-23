Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Daum tops 3,000, helps South Dakota State rally, 94-89

February 23, 2019 7:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mike Daum came on late, scoring 25 points as South Dakota State rallied past South Dakota 94-89 Saturday, giving him 3,006 for his career.

Daum is among just 10 players to score 3,000 points in Division I college basketball history.

Upset-minded South Dakota scored 55 points in the first half and held onto the lead halfway through the final period until Daum scored seven in an 11-2 South Dakota State run. He converted a 3-point play to lift the league-leading Jackrabbits into a 75-74 leads with 8:15 remaining.

The teams swapped one-point leads twice more before Daum’s leaner in the paint bounced off the back iron and in, giving South Dakota State (23-7, 13-2 Summit League) the lead for good at 86-85 and lifting him to 3,000 points. He ended the game with six straight free throws.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

SDSU’s three seniors — Daum, Tevin King and Skyler Flatten — combined for 65 points, King with a career-high 22 and Flatten with 18 and four of five 3-pointers.

Cody Kelley led the Coyotes (11-16, 5-9) with 21 points, 19 in the first half when the team shot 65 percent from the floor and made 11 3-pointers. Triston Simpson added 19 points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.