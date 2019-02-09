Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Davis carries N. Colorado past Sacramento St. 65-59

February 9, 2019 7:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Jordan Davis had 24 points as Northern Colorado got past Sacramento State 65-59 on Saturday.

Jonah Radebaugh had 13 points and six rebounds for Northern Colorado (16-8, 10-3 Big Sky Conference). Jalen Sanders added seven rebounds.

Bodie Hume, who was second on the Bears in scoring coming into the matchup with 11 points per game, had only 3 points. He shot 20 percent from behind the arc (1 of 5).

Marcus Graves had 14 points and six rebounds for the Hornets (9-11, 3-8). Chibueze Jacobs added 12 points.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Hornets this season. Northern Colorado defeated Sacramento State 70-65 on Dec. 29. Northern Colorado takes on Idaho on the road on Thursday. Sacramento State matches up against Portland State at home on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.