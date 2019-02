Davis Cup Results

By The Associated Press

WORLD GROUP Qualifiers

Winners to final tournament, Nov. 18-24; losers to zonal groups

Brazil 1, Belgium 0 At Ginasio Presidente Tancredo Neves Uberlandia, Brazil Surface: Clay-Indoor Singles

Thiago Montiero, Brazil, def. Arthur De Greef, Belgium, 6-3, 6-2.

Austria 1, Chile 1 At Salzburg Arena Salzburg, Austria Surface: Clay-Indoor Singles

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Jurij Rodionov, Austria, 7-5, 7-5.

Dennis Novak, Austria, def. Christian Garin, Chile, 6-4, 6-4.

Slovakia 1, Canada 1 At NTC Arena Bratislava, Slovakia Surface: Clay-Indoor Singles

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Filip Horansky, Slovakia, 6-4, 7-5.

Martin Klizan, Slovakia, def. Félix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 7-5, 6-3.

China 1, Japan 1 At Guangdong Olympic Sports Center Tennis Center Guangzhou, China Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles

Li Zhe, China, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-3, 6-2.

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Zhang Ze, China, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Serbia 2, Uzbekistan 0 At Saxovat Sport Servis Sport Complex Tashkent, Uzbekistan Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Sanjar Fayziev, Uzbekistan, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, def. Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, 6-2, 6-4.

Australia 2, Bosnia/Herzegovina 0 At Memorial Drive Tennis Club Adelaide, Australia Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles

John Millman, Australia, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 6-3, 6-2.

Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Mirza Basic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 6-3, 7-6 (0).

Italy 2, India 0 At Calcutta South Club Kolkata, India Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles

Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, 6-4, 6-2.

Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 6-4, 6-3.

Germany 2, Hungary 0 At Fraport Arena Frankfurt, Germany Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, vs. Zsombor Piros, Hungary, 6-7 (6), 7-5, 6-4.

Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Peter Nagy, Hungary, 6-2, 6-2.

Russia 2, Switzerland 0 At Swiss Tennis Arena Biel, Switzerland Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, 7-6 (8), 6-7 (6), 6-2.

Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, 6-3, 7-5.

Kazakhstan 2, Portugal 0 At National Tennis Center Astana, Kazakhstan Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-4.

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Pedro Sousa, Portugal, 6-2, 6-0.

Czech Republic 1, Netherlands 1 At Ostravar Arena Ostrava, Czech Republic Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Tallon Griekspoor , Netherlands, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Lukas Rosol, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4.

