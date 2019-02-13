Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Davis scores 13 to lead Jacksonville over Stetson 93-70

February 13, 2019 9:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Tyreese Davis posted 13 points as Jacksonville rolled past Stetson 93-70 on Wednesday night.

JD Notae had 17 points and seven rebounds for Jacksonville (12-15, 5-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jace Hogan added 15 points. DeAnthony McCallum had 13 points for the visitors.

Marques Sumner had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Hatters (5-21, 1-10). Ricardo Lynch added 10 points. Kenny Aninye had six rebounds.

The Dolphins improve to 2-0 against the Hatters on the season. Jacksonville defeated Stetson 72-57 on Jan. 30. Jacksonville takes on North Florida at home next Wednesday. Stetson plays Florida Gulf Coast at home on Saturday.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|20 GovCon Enterprise Transformation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army air assault students practice rappelling from helicopter

Today in History

1792: George Washington signs the Postal Service Act

Get our daily newsletter.