Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Davis scores 18 to lead Wagner over LIU-Brooklyn 68-65

February 9, 2019 7:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Elijah Davis scored five of his 18 points in the final 2:04 as Wagner rallied to beat Long Island-Brooklyn 68-65 on Saturday.

Davis’ 3-pointer tied it at 65 and he made a go-ahead layup with 1:31 to play.

AJ Sumbry had 14 points and nine rebounds for Wagner (11-12, 6-6 Northeast Conference). Nigel Jackson added 11 points and seven rebounds. Romone Saunders had eight rebounds and six assists.

Raiquan Clark had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Blackbirds (11-13, 5-7), who trailed 34-28 at halftime. Raul Frias added 14 points and Julian Batts had 10.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Seahawks improve to 2-0 against the Blackbirds on the season. Wagner defeated Long Island-Brooklyn 71-59 last Saturday. Wagner plays Central Connecticut at home on Thursday. Long Island-Brooklyn matches up against St. Francis (NY) on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.