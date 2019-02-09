Davis scores 18 to lead Wagner over LIU-Brooklyn 68-65

NEW YORK (AP) — Elijah Davis scored five of his 18 points in the final 2:04 as Wagner rallied to beat Long Island-Brooklyn 68-65 on Saturday.

Davis’ 3-pointer tied it at 65 and he made a go-ahead layup with 1:31 to play.

AJ Sumbry had 14 points and nine rebounds for Wagner (11-12, 6-6 Northeast Conference). Nigel Jackson added 11 points and seven rebounds. Romone Saunders had eight rebounds and six assists.

Raiquan Clark had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Blackbirds (11-13, 5-7), who trailed 34-28 at halftime. Raul Frias added 14 points and Julian Batts had 10.

The Seahawks improve to 2-0 against the Blackbirds on the season. Wagner defeated Long Island-Brooklyn 71-59 last Saturday. Wagner plays Central Connecticut at home on Thursday. Long Island-Brooklyn matches up against St. Francis (NY) on the road on Thursday.

