Davis scores 34 to lead N. Colorado over Weber St. 85-61

February 28, 2019 11:23 pm
 
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Jordan Davis had 34 points as Northern Colorado easily defeated Weber State 85-61 on Thursday night.

Trent Harris had 16 points for Northern Colorado (19-9, 13-4 Big Sky Conference). Bodie Hume added 10 points. Jonah Radebaugh had 11 rebounds and six assists for the hosts.

Jerrick Harding had 15 points for the Wildcats (16-12, 10-7). Israel Barnes added 11 points and six rebounds. Zach Braxton had 11 points.

The Bears leveled the season series against the Wildcats with the win. Weber State defeated Northern Colorado 78-64 on Jan. 19. Both teams take on Idaho State in their next game. Northern Colorado remains home for its matchup against the Bengals on Saturday, while Weber State stays on the road with a visit to Idaho State on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

