Dayton looks for home win vs St. Louis

Saint Louis (17-9, 8-5) vs. Dayton (17-9, 9-4)

University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton looks for its fifth straight win over Saint Louis at University of Dayton Arena. The last victory for the Billikens at Dayton was a 67-59 win on Jan. 11, 2014.

SUPER SENIORS: Saint Louis’ Javon Bess, Tramaine Isabell and D.J. Foreman have collectively scored 49 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 52 percent of all Billikens scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jordan Goodwin has been directly responsible for 40 percent of all Saint Louis field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 11 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Billikens are 0-6 when they allow 68 or more points and 17-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 68 points. The Flyers are 0-6 when they score 67 points or fewer and 17-3 when they exceed 67.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Billikens have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Flyers. Dayton has 45 assists on 80 field goals (56.3 percent) over its previous three matchups while Saint Louis has assists on 39 of 67 field goals (58.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Dayton is ranked first among A10 teams with an average of 73.8 points per game.

