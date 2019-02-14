Listen Live Sports

Dayton looks for home win vs VCU

February 14, 2019 5:30 pm
 
VCU (18-6, 9-2) vs. Dayton (16-8, 8-3)

University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton looks for its fourth straight win over VCU at University of Dayton Arena. The last victory for the Rams at Dayton was an 80-66 win on Jan. 22, 2014.

STEPPING UP: Marcus Evans is averaging 13.5 points and two steals to lead the way for the Rams. De’Riante Jenkins is also a key contributor, producing 11.3 points per game. The Flyers have been led by Josh Cunningham, who is averaging 14.1 points and seven rebounds.

A10 ADVANCEMENT: The Flyers have given up only 64.6 points per game across 11 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 69.2 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

EFFICIENT EVANS: Evans has connected on 25 percent of the 108 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 77 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Dayton is 0-6 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 16-2 when it scores at least 68.

FLOOR SPACING: Dayton’s Jalen Crutcher has attempted 147 3-pointers and connected on 37.4 percent of them, and is 6 for 18 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive VCU defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 23.2 percent of all possessions, the 23rd-best rate in the nation. Dayton has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.6 percent through 24 games (ranking the Flyers 310th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: and

This was generated by Automated Insights, , using data from STATS LLC,

