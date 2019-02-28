Dayton looks to sweep Rhode Island

Rhode Island (13-14, 6-9) vs. Dayton (19-9, 11-4)

University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton goes for the season sweep over Rhode Island after winning the previous matchup in Kingston. The teams last played each other on Feb. 9, when the Flyers shot 63.3 percent from the field while holding Rhode Island to just 29.6 percent en route to the 29-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Rams have been led by juniors Cyril Langevine and Jeff Dowtin. Langevine has averaged 14.1 points and 10.2 rebounds while Dowtin has put up 15.1 points per game. The Flyers have been led by Josh Cunningham and Jalen Crutcher. Cunningham has averaged 14.3 points and 6.5 rebounds while Crutcher has put up 13.1 points and 5.6 assists per game.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Dowtin has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Rhode Island field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 16 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Rhode Island is 0-7 when opposing teams score 75 or more points. Dayton is a perfect 12-0 when its offense scores at least 74 points.

STREAK STATS: Rhode Island has lost its last four road games, scoring 59.3 points, while allowing 74 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Dayton is rated first among A10 teams with an average of 73.6 points per game.

