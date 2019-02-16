Listen Live Sports

Daytona 500 announces 4th consecutive sellout

February 16, 2019 5:19 pm
 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Daytona 500 is a sellout for the fourth consecutive year.

Daytona International Speedway announced Saturday that all reserved grandstand seats have been purchased for the 61st running of “The Great American Race.”

Track president Chip Wile says “this is a tribute to our fans.”

Some specialty tickets remain, including access to premium hospitality areas, the infield and the pre-race concert featuring country singer Jake Owen.

Other pre-race celebrities: Houston Texans star J.J. Watt will serve as grand marshal, giving the command for drivers to start their engines. New England Patriots receiver and Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman will serve as honorary starter, waving the green flag. Retired NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. will serve as honorary pace truck driver, leading the field to the green flag. And the 82nd Airborne Division’s All-American Chorus will sing the national anthem.

