Defending champion Croatia to face Spain in new Davis Cup

February 14, 2019 1:49 pm
 
MADRID (AP) — Defending champion Croatia will meet Rafael Nadal’s Spain in the first edition of the new Davis Cup Finals in November.

Russia also was drawn into the same three-nation group for the inaugural 18-team tournament that will be played in Madrid.

Friday’s draw for the six groups also pitted the United States against Italy and Canada, while France — a finalist the last two years — will play against Japan and Serbia, which is likely to be without top-ranked Novak Djokovic, a critic of the tournament’s new format.

The revamped format was developed in a partnership between the International Tennis Federation and Kosmos, an investment group founded by Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique.

