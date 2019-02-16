Listen Live Sports

Defense shines as FAU tops Rice 60-41

February 16, 2019 6:05 pm
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Xavian Stapleton had 14 points as Florida Atlantic beat Rice 60-41 on Saturday. Karlis Silins added 10 points for Florida Atlantic, who held Rice to 26.7 percent shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Florida Atlantic opponent.

Rice put up 12 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Chris Mullins had 10 points for Rice (10-17, 5-9). Quentin Millora-Brown added seven rebounds.

Florida Atlantic (16-11, 7-7) and Rice next play in Conference USA’s inaugural bonus-play format with opponents to be determined later Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

