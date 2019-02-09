Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Defense shines as VCU routs St. Bonaventure 85-55

February 9, 2019 5:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Sean Mobley recorded 12 points as VCU easily beat Saint Bonaventure 85-55 on Saturday.

Marcus Santos-Silva added 11 points for the Rams, who held the Bonnies to 26.6 percent shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a VCU opponent. VCU ranks fifth in the nation in opponent field goal percentage with an average of 0.376.

Marcus Evans had 10 points and six steals for VCU (17-6, 8-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Michael Gilmore added nine rebounds.

Courtney Stockard had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Bonnies (9-14, 5-5). Jalen Poyser added 12 points. LaDarien Griffin had 10 points.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Kyle Lofton, the Bonnies’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 15 points per game, had only 7 points on 3-of-15 shooting.

VCU plays Richmond at home on Wednesday. Saint Bonaventure matches up against Saint Joseph’s on the road on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.