Degnan scores 25 to carry Siena over Marist 67-55

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Kevin Degnan had a career-high 25 points as Siena defeated Marist 67-55 on Sunday.

Degnan shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers.

Evan Fisher had 16 points for Siena (15-14, 10-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jalen Pickett added 11 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Brian Parker had 15 points and six assists for the Red Foxes (12-16, 7-9). Ryan Funk added 11 points. Isaiah Lamb had seven rebounds.

The Saints improved to 2-0 against the Red Foxes for the season. Siena defeated Marist 71-66 on Jan. 11.

Siena matches up against Canisius on the road on Friday. Marist faces Fairfield on the road on Friday.

