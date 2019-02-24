Listen Live Sports

Degnan scores 25 to carry Siena over Marist 67-55

February 24, 2019 4:24 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Kevin Degnan had a career-high 25 points as Siena defeated Marist 67-55 on Sunday.

Degnan shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers.

Evan Fisher had 16 points for Siena (15-14, 10-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jalen Pickett added 11 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Brian Parker had 15 points and six assists for the Red Foxes (12-16, 7-9). Ryan Funk added 11 points. Isaiah Lamb had seven rebounds.

The Saints improved to 2-0 against the Red Foxes for the season. Siena defeated Marist 71-66 on Jan. 11.

Siena matches up against Canisius on the road on Friday. Marist faces Fairfield on the road on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

