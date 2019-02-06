Listen Live Sports

Delaney helps Sam Houston State win 11th straight

February 6, 2019 10:23 pm
 
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Cameron Delaney scored 16 points, Kai Mitchell and RJ Smith added 14 each and Sam Houston State pushed its win streak to 11 games with a 77-62 defeat of McNeese Wednesday night.

McNeese came as close as five points early in the second half and James Harvey cut the SHSU lead to 65-56 with a pair of free throws, but Mitchell hit a jump shot with 6:13 remaining and the Bearkats led by double digits the rest of the way.

Sam Houston State (15-8, 10-0) hasn’t lost since December 22 and holds a two-game lead on the rest of the field in the Southland Conference. SHSU is off to its best conference start since the 2009-10 season.

Josh Delaney led with eight assists as the Bearkats had 22 on 28 baskets. The Bearkats had 10 steals and forced 18 turnovers that led to 14 points.

Roydell Brown paced the Cowboys (7-15, 3-6) with 15 points and 10 rebounds, his 11th double-double of the season. Trey Touchet added 12 points, Harvey and Shamarkus Kennedy scored 11 each.

