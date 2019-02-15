Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Delaware holds on to beat Towson 78-71 in 2OT

February 15, 2019 1:34 am
 
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Ithiel Horton drained a trey and made two free throws in the final seconds of double overtime to help Delaware overcome Towson 78-71 on Thursday night.

Delaware’s Eric Carter hit a jumper to retake the lead 72-71 with 58 seconds left in the second extra period and followed with two free throws with 18 seconds remaining.

Ryan Allen, who finished with a career-high 30 points, made two free throws in the final seven seconds to seal the win as the Blue Hens (16-11, 8-6 Colonial Athletic Association) won their third double-overtime game this season.

Towson trailed for most of the second half until Tobias Howard and Brian Fobbs drained consecutive 3-pointers to tie the game at 64-64 with eight seconds left in regulation.

The teams scored three points apiece in the first overtime. Allen had three free throws and Howard split a pair of free throws and had a layup.

Carter finished with 16 points and Horton added 15.

Fobbs totaled 29 points with nine rebounds for Towson (9-17, 5-8). Tobias added 15 points and Dennis Tunstall pulled down 21 rebounds.

