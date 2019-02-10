Listen Live Sports

Department: Possible rabies exposure from bat at Pacers game

February 10, 2019 9:10 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials say people who had contact with a bat last week during an Indiana Pacers game have possibly been exposed to rabies.

The Indiana State Department of Health says anyone who may have touched the bat with bare skin when it flew around at the Pacers game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday in Indianapolis is urged to contact the department or a health care provider about receiving rabies vaccinations.

The department says since the bat is no longer in Bankers Life Fieldhouse, its rabies status is unknown.

Health officials say a person is considered potentially exposed to rabies only if direct contact occurs between a bat and the person’s bare skin. So far there have been no reports of anyone having direct contact with the bat.

