DePaul, Georgetown meet in conference play

DePaul (13-12, 5-9) vs. Georgetown (16-11, 6-8)

Capital One Arena, Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul pays visit to Georgetown in a Big East matchup. Each program is coming off of a tough loss in their last game. Georgetown lost 82-69 at Creighton on Saturday, while DePaul fell 79-67 at home to Creighton on Wednesday.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: DePaul has relied on senior leadership while Georgetown has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Blue Demons, seniors Max Strus, Eli Cain and Femi Olujobi have collectively scored 56 percent of the team’s points this season, including 68 percent of all Blue Demons points over their last five. In the other locker room, freshmen James Akinjo, Mac McClung and Josh LeBlanc have collectively scored 41 percent percent of Georgetown’s points this season.

MIGHTY MAX: Strus has connected on 34.7 percent of the 199 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 78.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Hoyas are 5-0 when they record eight or more steals and 11-11 when they fall shy of that mark. The Blue Demons are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 63 points or fewer and 8-12 when opponents exceed 63 points.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hoyas have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Demons. Georgetown has 59 assists on 84 field goals (70.2 percent) over its previous three outings while DePaul has assists on 37 of 76 field goals (48.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgetown offense has scored 81 points per game this season, ranking the Hoyas 27th among Division 1 teams. The DePaul defense has allowed 73.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 210th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

