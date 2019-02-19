Derek Dietrich and Reds finalize minor league contract

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Derek Dietrich and Cincinnati have finalized a minor league contract, giving the Reds another infield and outfield option.

The 29-year-old had spent all six of his previous big league seasons with the Miami Marlins and would have been eligible for salary arbitration, but he was designated for assignment on Nov. 20 and became a free agent.

He made $2.9 million last year, when he hit .265 with 16 home runs in 149 games while playing mostly in left field. He is a .254 career hitter with 60 homers.

Cincinnati announced the move Tuesday.

