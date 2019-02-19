Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Derek Dietrich and Reds finalize minor league contract

February 19, 2019 8:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Derek Dietrich and Cincinnati have finalized a minor league contract, giving the Reds another infield and outfield option.

The 29-year-old had spent all six of his previous big league seasons with the Miami Marlins and would have been eligible for salary arbitration, but he was designated for assignment on Nov. 20 and became a free agent.

He made $2.9 million last year, when he hit .265 with 16 home runs in 149 games while playing mostly in left field. He is a .254 career hitter with 60 homers.

Cincinnati announced the move Tuesday.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Advanced Performance Management
2|27 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|27 Department of State
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy Blue Angels perform a Delta Roll

Today in History

1922: Supreme Court defends women’s voting rights

Get our daily newsletter.