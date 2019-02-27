IUPUI (16-13, 8-8) vs. Detroit (10-18, 7-9)

Calihan Hall, Detroit; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit seeks revenge on IUPUI after dropping the first matchup in Indianapolis. The teams last played each other on Jan. 26, when the Jaguars forced 22 Detroit turnovers their offense turned the ball over just 13 times en route to an 80-65 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Detroit’s Josh McFolley, Derrien King and Gerald Blackshear Jr. have combined to score 35 percent of the team’s points this season, including 37 percent of all Titans scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Antoine Davis has had his hand in 48 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. Davis has 21 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Detroit is 0-13 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 10-5 when it scores at least 73.

COLD SPELL: IUPUI has lost its last three road games, scoring 72 points, while allowing 76 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit has committed a turnover on just 16.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Horizon teams. The Titans have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season and just 9.3 times per game over their last three games.

