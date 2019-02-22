Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Deulofeu hat-trick leads Watford to 5-1 rout of Cardiff

February 22, 2019 5:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Gerard Deulofeu claimed his first hat-trick in English football and captain Troy Deeney scored twice as Watford strolled to a 5-1 victory at Cardiff in the Premier League Friday.

Former Barcelona winger Deulofeu fired the visitors into a first-half lead before netting twice in as many minutes just after the hour-mark.

Deeney then put the game beyond relegation-haunted Cardiff with his first league goals since the start of January.

Cardiff’s consolation effort came from Sol Bamba.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Watford’s victory took the team up to seventh place, while Cardiff is one point above the relegation zone.

__

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.