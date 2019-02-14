Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Devils-Blackhawks Sums

February 14, 2019 11:54 pm
 
< a min read
New Jersey 2 0 0—2
Chicago 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, New Jersey, Severson 8 (Seney), 7:14. 2, New Jersey, Zajac 13 (Johansson, Bratt), 16:42 (pp). 3, Chicago, Kane 34 (Sikura, Anisimov), 18:17. Penalties_Hischier, NJ, (holding), 4:31; Seabrook, CHI, (cross checking), 15:31.

Second Period_4, Chicago, Caggiula 10 (Keith, Kane), 0:20. 5, Chicago, Toews 26 (Kane, Koekkoek), 13:12. Penalties_Zajac, NJ, (hooking), 0:46; Rooney, NJ, (delay of game), 15:57.

Third Period_6, Chicago, Anisimov 9 (Saad, Gustafsson), 13:36. 7, Chicago, Saad 19, 15:15 (sh). Penalties_Murphy, CHI, (hooking), 4:26; Kruger, CHI, (holding), 14:54.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 14-10-19_43. Chicago 13-15-8_36.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 1 of 3; Chicago 0 of 3.

Goalies_New Jersey, Schneider 0-7-2 (36 shots-31 saves). Chicago, Ward 12-8-4 (43-41).

A_21,038 (19,717). T_2:28.

Referees_Steve Kozari, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Andrew Smith.

