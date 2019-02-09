Listen Live Sports

Diallo leads Providence past St. John’s 70-56

February 9, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Alpha Diallo had 10 points and 15 rebounds to lead Providence to a 70-56 win over St. John’s on Saturday.

Nate Watson had 18 points for Providence (14-10, 4-7 Big East Conference). Isaiah Jackson added 12 points and seven rebounds. David Duke had 11 points for the visitors.

Shamorie Ponds had 20 points for the Red Storm (17-7, 5-6). LJ Figueroa added 14 points. Marvin Clark II had eight rebounds.

Providence takes on Villanova on the road on Wednesday. St. John’s faces Butler at home on Tuesday.

