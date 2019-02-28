Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks 10, Indians 7

February 28, 2019 6:26 pm
 
Cleveland Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
G.Allen cf 2 2 2 0 M.Szczr cf 3 1 1 0
Mercado cf 2 0 1 0 Chsholm ph 2 1 1 0
J.Lplow lf 2 1 0 0 I.Vrgas ss 3 2 3 0
Thmpson lf 2 0 0 0 D.Leyba 2b 2 0 0 0
Ramirez 3b 3 2 2 4 W.Flres dh 2 1 0 0
T.Friis 3b 2 0 0 0 Y.Tomas ph 2 0 1 2
M.Joyce dh 3 0 0 1 C.Wlker 1b 3 1 1 3
Navarro ph 1 0 0 0 Lcastro pr 2 1 1 0
Plwecki c 3 1 2 1 Sza Jr. rf 3 0 1 1
Fdrwicz c 1 0 0 0 Rfsnydr pr 2 1 0 0
Johnson rf 3 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 3 1 1 0
M.Longo rf 1 0 0 0 Hineman ph 1 0 0 0
Flherty 1b 2 0 1 1 Almonte lf 3 0 3 2
Rdrguez 1b 1 0 0 0 Mthisen 3b 1 0 0 0
Stamets ss 2 1 0 0 A.Young 2b 2 0 1 0
J.Frmin ss 1 0 0 0 A.Aplin rf 1 0 0 0
Mathias 2b 3 0 0 0 Tmlnson 3b 2 0 0 0
Mnstrio 2b 1 0 0 0 Ke.Cron ph 1 1 1 1
Totals 35 7 8 7 Totals 38 10 15 9
Cleveland 301 300 000—7
Arizona 500 030 02x—10

E_Rodriguez (1), Tomlinson (1). DP_Cleveland 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Cleveland 5, Arizona 7. 2B_Allen (1), Plawecki 2 (2), Walker (1), Locastro (1), Souza Jr. (1), Kelly (1). HR_Ramirez (1). SB_Allen (1), Locastro (1). CS_Almonte (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Hu 1-3 4 5 5 0 1
Krauth 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Perez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Edwards 1 0 0 0 0 2
Grimm 1 1-3 3 2 0 0 1
Siri L, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Pounders 1 0 0 0 0 3
Mejia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chiang 1 4 2 2 0 2
Arizona
Kelly 1-3 3 3 3 1 0
Smith 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Koch H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
Chafin H, 0 1 2 1 1 0 0
Bracho BS, 0-0 1 2 3 0 0 2
Green W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 1 2
Donatella H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kohn S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Hu (Flores), Siri (Young), Koch (Allen).

WP_Grimm, Koch.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:06. A_6,646

