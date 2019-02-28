Diamondbacks 10, Indians 7

Cleveland Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi G.Allen cf 2 2 2 0 M.Szczr cf 3 1 1 0 Mercado cf 2 0 1 0 Chsholm ph 2 1 1 0 J.Lplow lf 2 1 0 0 I.Vrgas ss 3 2 3 0 Thmpson lf 2 0 0 0 D.Leyba 2b 2 0 0 0 Ramirez 3b 3 2 2 4 W.Flres dh 2 1 0 0 T.Friis 3b 2 0 0 0 Y.Tomas ph 2 0 1 2 M.Joyce dh 3 0 0 1 C.Wlker 1b 3 1 1 3 Navarro ph 1 0 0 0 Lcastro pr 2 1 1 0 Plwecki c 3 1 2 1 Sza Jr. rf 3 0 1 1 Fdrwicz c 1 0 0 0 Rfsnydr pr 2 1 0 0 Johnson rf 3 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 3 1 1 0 M.Longo rf 1 0 0 0 Hineman ph 1 0 0 0 Flherty 1b 2 0 1 1 Almonte lf 3 0 3 2 Rdrguez 1b 1 0 0 0 Mthisen 3b 1 0 0 0 Stamets ss 2 1 0 0 A.Young 2b 2 0 1 0 J.Frmin ss 1 0 0 0 A.Aplin rf 1 0 0 0 Mathias 2b 3 0 0 0 Tmlnson 3b 2 0 0 0 Mnstrio 2b 1 0 0 0 Ke.Cron ph 1 1 1 1 Totals 35 7 8 7 Totals 38 10 15 9

Cleveland 301 300 000—7 Arizona 500 030 02x—10

E_Rodriguez (1), Tomlinson (1). DP_Cleveland 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Cleveland 5, Arizona 7. 2B_Allen (1), Plawecki 2 (2), Walker (1), Locastro (1), Souza Jr. (1), Kelly (1). HR_Ramirez (1). SB_Allen (1), Locastro (1). CS_Almonte (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Hu 1-3 4 5 5 0 1 Krauth 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Perez 1 1 0 0 0 0 Edwards 1 0 0 0 0 2 Grimm 1 1-3 3 2 0 0 1 Siri L, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 Pounders 1 0 0 0 0 3 Mejia 1 0 0 0 0 1 Chiang 1 4 2 2 0 2 Arizona Kelly 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 Smith 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Koch H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 Chafin H, 0 1 2 1 1 0 0 Bracho BS, 0-0 1 2 3 0 0 2 Green W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 1 2 Donatella H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kohn S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Hu (Flores), Siri (Young), Koch (Allen).

WP_Grimm, Koch.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:06. A_6,646

