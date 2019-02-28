Diamondbacks 10, Indians 7

|Cleveland
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|G.Allen cf
|2
|2
|2
|0
|M.Szczr cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mercado cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Chsholm ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J.Lplow lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas ss
|3
|2
|3
|0
|Thmpson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Leyba 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|3
|2
|2
|4
|W.Flres dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|T.Friis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Tomas ph
|2
|0
|1
|2
|M.Joyce dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|C.Wlker 1b
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Navarro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lcastro cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Plwecki c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Sza Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Fdrwicz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rfsnydr pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Johnson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|M.Longo rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hineman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flherty 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Almonte lf
|3
|0
|3
|2
|Rdrguez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mthisen 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stamets ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|A.Young 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Frmin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Aplin rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mathias 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tmlnson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mnstrio 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ke.Cron ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|35
|7
|8
|7
|Totals
|38
|10
|15
|9
|Cleveland
|301
|300
|000—7
|Arizona
|500
|030
|02x—10
E_Rodriguez (1), Tomlinson (1). DP_Cleveland 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Cleveland 5, Arizona 7. 2B_Allen (1), Plawecki 2 (2), Walker (1), Locastro (1), Souza Jr. (1), Kelly (1). HR_Ramirez (1). SB_Allen (1), Walker (1). CS_Almonte (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Hu
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|0
|1
|Krauth
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Perez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edwards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Grimm
|1 1-3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Siri L, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Pounders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Mejia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chiang
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Arizona
|Kelly
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Smith
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Koch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chafin
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bracho
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Green W, 1-0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Donatella H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kohn S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Hu (Flores), Siri (Young), Koch (Allen).
WP_Grimm, Koch.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:06. A_6,646
