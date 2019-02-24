Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diane carries CSU Northridge past UC Davis 81-76 in OT

February 24, 2019 1:29 am
 
1 min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lamine Diane had 35 points and 11 rebounds, and Terrell Gomez scored 11 of his 20 points in overtime as Cal State Northridge beat UC Davis 81-76 on Saturday night.

Gomez opened the extra period with consecutive 3s as the Matadors outscored UC Davis 17-12. Diane had six points in overtime.

Rodney Henderson Jr. added 15 points for Cal State Northridge (11-17, 5-7 Big West Conference) which broke its four-game losing streak.

Stefan Gonzalez scored a career-high 23 points and had nine rebounds to lead UC Davis (10-16, 6-6). Joe Mooney and Matt Neufeld had 15 points apiece.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Siler Schneider converted a 3-point play for UC Davis to tie it at 64 with 21 seconds left. Darius Brown II missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Matadors to force overtime.

The Matadors leveled the season series against the Aggies with the win. UC Davis defeated Cal State Northridge 76-59 on Feb. 13. Cal State Northridge plays UC Riverside at home on Wednesday. UC Davis plays UC Irvine at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.