The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Diane leads Cal State Northridge in 83-65 rout of Cal Poly

February 3, 2019 12:18 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lamine Diane had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead Cal State Northridge in an 83-65 rout of Cal Poly on Saturday night.

Rodney Henderson Jr. added 14 points and Terrell Gomez had 13 for CSUN (10-13, 4-3 Big West Conference), which has won two of its last three games. Darius Brown II and Cameron Gottfried had 11 points apiece. Brown had a game-high eight assists.

Marcellus Garrick scored 12 points and Job Alexander had 11 for Cal Poly (5-15, 1-6), which has lost six of its last seven. Donovan Fields chipped in with nine points.

The Matadors had a double-digit lead midway through the first half and built a 45-33 halftime advantage. Fields scored seven straight points for the Mustangs to pull them to 49-42 but they didn’t get closer.

