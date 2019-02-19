Listen Live Sports

Diekman deal includes bonuses for games and games finished

February 19, 2019 8:03 pm
 
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Reliever Jake Diekman can earn $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for appearances and another $500,000 for games finished as part of his one-year contract with the Kansas City Royals.

The deal announced last week that guarantees $2.75 million and includes a mutual option for 2020 plus bonuses that could make agreement worth $10 million over two seasons.

He gets a $2.25 million salary this year, and the contract has a $5.75 million mutual option with a $500,000 buyout.

He would get $75,000 each for 35, 40, 45 and 50 games pitched, and $100,000 apiece for 55 and 60.

Diekman would earn $50,000 each for 15, 20 and 25 games finished, $75,000 apiece for 30 and 35, and $100,000 each for 40 and 45.

The 32-year-old Diekman spent last season with the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks, making 71 appearances with a career-worst 4.73 ERA. But he’s shown shutdown ability during a seven-year career that included a stop in Philadelphia, going 14-15 with a 3.75 ERA.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

